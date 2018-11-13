AlMabarah AlKhalifia Receives NBB Grant

During the signing ceremony

AlMabarah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) received a grant worth BD10,000 from the National Bank of Bahrain, in recognition of its efforts and initiatives to support education in the Kingdom, and empowering youth to create a positive impact in the local community.

The check was handed over during the meeting between Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Secretary to MKF’s Board of Trustees and NBB’s Chief Executive for the Treasury, Capital Markets & Wealth Management, Mr. Hussain Al Hussaini. The meeting was also attended by Fatima Abdulrahman Al Jar, Head of Youth Programs at MKF, Mr. Nasser Mohammed Nasser NBB's Board Secretary and NBB's Head of Compensation and Benefits, Mr. Shafi AlMannai.

This grant will help MKF in achieving its objectives aimed at enabling the youth to reach their full potential and inspiring them to become more creative, as well as encouraging them to undertake charitable projects and initiatives that benefit society as a whole.

Commenting on receiving the grant, H.H. Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation said: ‘We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to NBB for their generous grant which will support MKF’s many programs and initiatives. This grant reflects the special ties between public and private sectors entities and NGOs in Bahrain. We hope that this relationship will be further developed in the future to achieve our mutual goals.”

“This grant comes in appreciation of the active role MKF, has played and continues to play, in supporting education and generating various opportunities for the youth and we wish MKF more success with its programs in the future.” said NBB’s Chief Executive for the Treasury, Capital Markets & Wealth Management, Mr. Hussain Al Hussaini.

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. Established in 2011 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, its aim is to make a social impact in the education field and to empower Bahraini youth to reach their optimum potential. By providing Bahraini youth with knowledge, skills and character, it is hoped that they will be able to develop themselves and their Kingdom further.