AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Celebrates Bahrain National Day

During the National Day Celebration

Follow > Disable alert for Coffee Republic Disable alert for AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foun ... Disable alert for Wyndham Follow >

As part of its efforts to promote the sense of belonging and patriotism among students, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation held a celebration to commemorate Bahrain National Day and the anniversary of the Accession of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to the Throne.

The event, held on 8th December, was organized by ‘Rayaat Scholarship’ program students at Wyndham Grand Hotel - Manama. In attendance was HH Shaikha Zain bin Khalid Al-Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, as well as students and other members of the Foundation.

During the event, HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al-Khalifa, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Board of Trustees' Chairperson, expressed pride in celebrating the Kingdom’s National Day and highlighted the continuous efforts dedicated by MKF to create a generation of promising Bahraini youth, who are well-equipped to contribute to building the future of the Kingdom and take an active role within the community.

The event was also attended by the publishing team of the Bahraini Edition of “Those Who Inspire” Delphine Barets, Co-Founder and Publisher and Emilia Mirea, Director and Co-Publisher. During the event, Delphine Barets shed light on the different, inspiring Bahrainis portrayed in the book.

The National Day Celebration also hosted the Co-Founder of Winners Football Center Mr. Fawaz Al BinMohammed, one of the personalities portrayed in the book. Mr. Al BinMohammed delivered a motivational speech to encourage students to pursue their dreams and aspirations, while serving the Bahraini community.

The event also included a variety of entertainment segments, cultural competitions, photo booth corner. A ceremony was also held to honor students who achieved academic excellence, as well as students who have always taken an active role during the different activities organized by AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation.

HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al-Khalifa extended her deepest gratitude to all the supporting partners, including Coffee Republic, VIVA Bahrain, Moonstone Saloon, Francesco's Pizza Café, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Flovers, Atomic Ice-Cream Labs, Gravity, Challenge Chambers, 91° Degrees, and Lightup Saloon for their fruitful contribution towards the success of this celebration.