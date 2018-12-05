AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Distributes 150 Copies of 'Those Who Inspire Bahrain' Book

During the event

Following the donation of 150 copies of Those Who Inspire Bahrain book, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF) distributed 150 copies of Those Who Inspire Bahrain book. HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al-Khalifa, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Board of Trustees' Chairperson as well as other members of the Board were in attendance upon the donation of the international books at the MKF headquarters by Delphine Barets, Co-Founder and Publisher and Emilia Mirea, Director and Co-Publisher of the Bahraini edition.

It is worth noting that the book was launched under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Hisham Bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Governor of the Capital Governorate, in conjunction with the Manama Entrepreneurship Week and with the active contribution of the Labor Fund “Tamkeen” as a strategic partner. The local edition of “Those Who Inspire” portrays 51 Inspiring Bahrainis from all walks of life; other editions were published across the region and the world.

Commenting on the book donation, HH Shaikha Zain bin Khalid Al-Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, said: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the team behind the publishing of this book, which aims to inspire the youth regardless of their interests and ambitions.”

“We will be distributing these copies to our students during the National Day Celebration, where we will also be hosting one of the personalities portrayed in the book. This comes in line with our efforts to motivate our students to pursue their aspirations and ambitions, while serving the Bahraini community.” Her Highness added.

MKF plans to host one of the Inspiring Bahrainis portrayed in the book to deliver a motivational speech to students during the Foundation’s National Day celebration. Additionally, Rayaat Students will take part in the workshop held by the University of Bahrain, which aims to shed light on the different personalities portrayed in the book.

This initiative comes in line with MKF’s goals to empower the youth to reach their full potential, through creativity and innovation, while instilling a sense of social responsibility towards their community.