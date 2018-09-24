AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Organizes Tour of University of Bahrain for Rayaat Students

The university welcomed the students and accompanied them on a tour of the university departments.

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, in coordination with the University of Bahrain, organized a visit to the university campus on September 10, 2018 for students enrolled in its Rayaat Scholarship Program. The tour was given to a group of 23 students from the year 2018-2019, in order to acquaint them with the teaching staff and programs offered by the university.

The university welcomed the students and accompanied them on a tour of the university departments, in a bid to prepare them for the next stage in their studies. The students visited the various facilities at the university to get a clearer vision of the campus and its offerings.

Prof. Riyad Yousif Hamza, President of the University of Bahrain, met with students to welcome them and encourage them to engage in this new phase of learning. The students were also met by Dr. Sadiq Al Alawi, Dean of the College of Applied Sciences, who is currently acting at the Faculty of Physical Education. The students were familiarized with the rules, regulations and procedures of the university in order to ensure a smooth experience.

In this regard, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa thanked the President of the University, Prof. Riyad Hamza, and all the university staff, especially those who contributed toward facilitating the visit. She also thanked Dr. Sadiq Al-Alawi, Dean of the College of Applied Sciences, for his efforts during this visit.