AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Signs a Memorandum of Understanding With the Vanguard Group

During the event

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vanguard Group W.L.L. to provide integrated strategic, administrative and financial advisory solutions.

Following the signing of the agreement, Vanguard will provide advisory services through guidance sessions. The strategy will be developed in line with Bahrain’s economic vision and sustainable development objectives of the United Nations. In order to achieve this strategy, the foundation will study the current market conditions, providing the skills and expertise that the labor market lacks in order to ensure the development of youth capacities and developing a sense of social responsibility within them to help lead charitable projects and initiatives in the interest of the community and the public.

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation is a non-profit foundation registered and licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. Established in 2011 in the Kingdom of Bahrain and run by an independent council of secretaries with a long standing expertise in community service. MKF aims to empower Bahraini youth to succeed through launching comprehensive programmes. Its vision aims to create dynamic and active members in society with a focus on achieving educational excellence.

Since its establishment in 2007, Vanguard, a Bahrain based consultancy, has been expanding its services to the GCC and parts of Europe as a consultancy specializing in providing professional advice to start-ups, growing businesses, as well as further developing business opportunities by using successful strategies.

Commenting on the partnership, Chairperson of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, Shaikha Zain bint Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, expressed her deep thanks and gratitude to Mr. Hazem Janahi, Founder of Vanguard; for his cooperation, and shared her high aspirations for further development within the foundation according to the agreement, which will continue to empower young Bahrainis with a wealth of education and a set of personal skills which will allow them to exploit their maximum potential for Bahrain and its development.