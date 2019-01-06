Almabarrah Alkhalifia Launches New Benefits for Rayaat Students

During the event

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced today that four new companies have joined the group of retailers supporting the ‘Rayaat Student Card’. This step further enhances the experience that Rayaat program offers its students, availing them of discounts and special offers from a number of companies in the Kingdom

This reiterates MKF’s mandate to ensure excellence throughout all the programs it offers to students while ensuring the growth and development of the educational sector in Bahrain, by partnering with all the relevant governmental and private entities.

Launched back in March 2016, the Rayaat Student card includes a number of companies and the latest joiners are AlSiam Restaurant, Regag Station, AlBairaq Café, Space 340, PaperCup, 91 Degrees Café and Wheelers.

H.H. Shaikha Zain bint Khalid bin Abdu'llah Al-Khalifa, Chairperson of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia expressed her thanks and appreciation to all the vendors who have joined this initiative in order to enhance students’ college experience on a daily basis.

“We would like to thank all the entities that support MKF’s other programs as well. Our main goal is to ensure the advancement of the Kingdom’s educational sector,” she added.

“Rayaat” was initiated in 2011 as a comprehensive approach to education and personal development. The program provides students with scholarships at accredited universities in the Kingdom. In addition, the program offers financial incentives, enrichment workshops, work experiences, and community service opportunities within a supportive student environment.