Alpha Destination Management Launches New Website

Continuing its investment in digital technology and resources, Alpha Destination Management has announced the launch of its new website alphadestinationmanagement.com

The new website delivers a compelling user experience through enhanced mobile features, functionality and navigation, enabling visitors to discover Alpha’s comprehensive product portfolio and innovative travel solutions.

Samir Hamadeh, General Manager, Alpha Destination Management, said “A website is an important marketing and business tool and it is more significant than ever in an increasingly social and online world. Today, for most travellers, the online journey starts on mobiles with social media platforms acting as a gateway to the website. Our enhanced website is well integrated with social media and acts as a promotional partner with various social channels to maximize reach. Working with the best tourism and hospitality partners we offer exceptional value to our customers that they can find on the site.”

alphadestinationmanagement.com is highly interactive with implementation of many interesting features to drive more traffic. Built after extensive research and with the needs of both wholesale bookers and travellers in mind, it will allow visitors to explore and plan the perfect one-of-a-kind curated experiences, tours, activities, attractions and packages in the UAE and other parts of the GCC. The users can customise their preferences based on the offerings.

Samir stressed, “The website has been extremely well received by our target audiences. Our objective is to enhance the overall travel experience and we will continue to add more features and services as well as information.”