Alpha Destination Management to Organise a High Profile Pre-ATM FAM Trip for its Top Tour Operators from Europe

Samir Hamadeh

As part of its massive Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2019 tourism drive, Alpha Destination Management will host over 25 of the top tour operators from the UK, Germany, France, Spain, The Netherlands, and other significant European markets for Dubai on the weekend leading up to the trade show. Organised in collaboration with Dubai’s latest landmark Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, located on the iconic Jumeirah Beach, the group will be treated to the brand’s legendary hospitality and entertainment experiences.

Samir Hamadeh, General Manager of Alpha Destination Management, said, “We are proud to play a pivotal role in supporting Dubai’s extraordinary tourism vision and delighted to showcase the very best of the emirate to our strategic international partners. Europe is extremely significant for our destination with all key source markets such as the UK, Germany and France, where Alpha commands a giant market share, on an upward trajectory in terms of tourism arrivals to Dubai.”

Elaborating on the upcoming tour, Samir stated, “Dubai offers a superb mix of attractions and the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is a must-visit destination providing a wide range of experiences from epic dining to awe-inspiring entertainment. At Alpha we work with some of the leading tourism brands from around the world being their agents in the emirates, and for us it is extremely important to leverage awareness about the primary attractions of the destination among our prominent industry partners. Last year too, as part of our ATM initiatives, we had organised a similar activity to showcase the attractions in Abu Dhabi partnering with Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations.

Over the special weekend this year, every guest will be treated like a Caesar with experiences ranging from awesome dining at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s world-famous Hell’s Kitchen to a magical day at Cove Beach Club that boasts a stunning seafront locale comprising a restaurant, the one-of-a-kind Rose Bar and the coveted Sea Lounge, all set against the backdrop of the tranquil Arabian Sea; followed by a magnificent night at The Rotunda, housed in a distinctive dome inspired by Rome’s famous Pantheon. The Rotunda offers the hottest entertainment with a thrilling line-up of concerts, comedians and Las Vegas headliners.

Included in the itinerary for the group is also a thrilling team building day at the Dubai Autodrome which is the UAE’s first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility and includes a FIA sanctioned 5.39km circuit with six different configurations as well as outstanding indoor and outdoor karting tracks.

Alpha Destination Management has recently expanded its list of excursions and activities in Dubai with the creation of fascinating new tours and is working closely with the tourism authorities to drive the growth of visitors to the emirates.

Visitors to ATM will be able to find Alpha Destination Management on Stand No. TT1130 located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 in Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

