Alshaya Partners With Oracle Cloud to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

Alshaya has selected a powerful, end-to-end modern retail solution from Oracle.

A leading Middle East retail franchise operator, M.H. Alshaya Co., has teamed up with Oracle as part of an enterprise transformation to improve operational efficiency and build a foundation for future growth and innovation. Alshaya’s digital transformation will empower its associates by introducing retail best practices to create a more responsive and personalized customer service experience across its portfolio of recognized global brands.

For over 30 years Alshaya has been a pioneering force in retail as franchise operator of nearly 90 of the world’s best-known brands including H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret, Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory, Boots and Pottery Barn. This diverse brand portfolio has provided Alshaya with a footprint including more than 4,000 physical stores and 53,000 associates across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

To streamline omnichannel operations and support brand loyalty objectives, Alshaya will implement a suite of Oracle Retail, Oracle Customer Experience, and Oracle Cloud Applications. These solutions will be provisioned on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions.

“Oracle is a proven, world-class retail solution provider with unmatched expertise and they will be a key partner in our transformation,” said Steve Marston, Chief Information Officer at M.H. Alshaya Co. “Alshaya has worked with Oracle for many years and we are delighted to extend our collaboration with them to modernize our operations, invest in our teams and foster future growth as we expand our omnichannel reach.”

Alshaya will work with Oracle Consulting Services to implement applications and cloud services across the portfolio. Alshaya associates will be empowered to segment and personalize the consumer experience and encourage loyalty with new customer relationship management capabilities. Updated operational and financial systems will accelerate growth as Alshaya continues to expand.

“Alshaya operates a complex global business model with an impressive brand portfolio. Our collaboration creates a unique opportunity to deliver long-term value for their customers,” said Mike Webster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Retail. “Oracle is focused on innovation while uniquely helping our customers maintain a single view of customer, inventory, order and channel.”

