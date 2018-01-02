Amlak Finance Completes Its First Property Development in Mirdiff

Established in 2000, Amlak Finance was the first specialized home and real estate finance provider in the UAE. As an Islamic Finance company, all Amlak business operates under the principles of Shari’a Law.
Amlak is committed to providing customers with the most competitive products and services, aimed to meet market demands. We continue to introduce innovative property financing products and solutions to serve a variety of market segments across the UAE.
Amlak offers ready and under construction property financing and as well as investor financing products and services.
Amlak operates in Egypt and Saudi Arabia offering products and services in response with the local demand.Less...