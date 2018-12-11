Anglo-American Rivalry in the Middle East Discussed at Qatar National Library

The lecture was held in collaboration with the British Council and the British Embassy in Qatar, as part of 2018 Qatar British Festival.

A public lecture focusing on the historical Anglo-American rivalry in the Middle East was held today at Qatar National Library. James Barr, a leading historian of the modern Middle East, presented insights from his book entitled Lords of the Desert. Dr James Onley, Director of Historical Research and Partnerships at Qatar National Library and an expert on the subject, introduced the event and answered questions from the audience.

Mr. Barr brought to light the little-known story of the struggle between Britain and America to dominate the post-war Middle East, following the battle of El Alamein that took place in 1942. The lecture was held in collaboration with the British Council and the British Embassy in Qatar, as part of 2018 Qatar British Festival.

The author, who is a visiting fellow at King’s College London, donated multiple copies of his book to the Library’s main collection.