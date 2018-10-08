Arab Professionals Forum: Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Organises Series of Workshops

One of the workshops

The “Arab Professionals Forum” – an initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in collaboration with LinkedIn – has organised a series of workshops led by some of the Forum’s members, including prominent experts in forecasting the future, corporate development, and happiness.

The Forum was launched to promote the exchange of expertise among its members, who represent all segments of the community. It gathers top Arab subject-matter experts, academics, and scientists from all around the world, and serves as a platform where experts can communicate directly with Arab talent from the region and the world.

MBRF’s CEO His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted that the Arab Professionals Forum workshops have witnessed immense collaboration between the Foundation and its partners in the public and private sectors who are hosting the sessions to allow their employees to benefit from the insight and expertise the discussions have to offer.

“We were keen to have the workshops tackle vital topics that are essential for developing operations at various institutions and entities, which, in turn, empowers them to become more effective in contributing to the UAE’s sustainable development,” H.E. said, noting that the Forum will be organising further workshops to cover as many government, semi-governmental and private organisations as possible and across all seven emirates.

For her part, Shamsa Al Balooshi, MBRF’s Director of Partnerships, pointed to the great turnout among staff members of various Government entities who joined and actively participated in the workshops, noting that this asserts these entities’ commitment to learning from prominent experts in various fields to develop their own internal processes, as well as the skills of their employees. Al Balooshi reaffirmed that the workshops will be continuously expanded to cover all Government departments, semi-governmental entities, and private companies across all seven emirates.

The Arab Professionals Forum organised a workshop titled “Future Forecasting Skills”, hosted by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and led by Dr Hossam Hadri, Author, Specialist in Future Forecasting Sciences, and Lecturer at the College of Business Administration & IT in the University of Creative Sciences. The workshop explored future forecasting as a scientific concept, discussing the tools and techniques used in the process. It shed light on the forecasting approach and its various stages, underlining the differences between strategic thinking and future forecasting, and identifying ways to improve the latter.

A second workshop titled “Strategic Planning” was held at the Al Nasr Cultural & Sports Club, featuring Mona Nabil, Management Development and Corporate Excellence Consultant. The session boarded the subject of strategic planning, its elements, and how to formulate strategic plans. It introduced attendees to top strategic planning methods, such as the SWOT analysis, sector analysis, contingency planning, and performance-based planning, in addition to presenting clear models of strategic planning methods and ways to implement them.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and its affiliate MBRF Holding hosted two workshops titled “Happiness” and “Leadership” and presented by Inshirah Al Nimr, CEO of Injaz Management Consultancy. The sessions explored ways to find oneself and achieve objectives, as well as to empower individuals to determine their own strengths and weaknesses and set solutions and strategies for a happier life. The discussion additionally determined ways to boost self-confidence and release everyday stress through positive thinking.

The Arab Professionals Forum is open to applications from professionals who have more than 10 years of experience and a Master’s or Doctorate degree in their field. An applicant must be employed as an executive director (or its equivalent) in a major company; general manager of a major government department; dean of a university faculty; or a senior official (or higher) in a research academy.