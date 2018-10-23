Arabian Automobiles Adds to Excitement of the All-New 2019 Duster Launch With the Opening of the Renault R-Store in Dubai

All-new 2019 Renault Duster

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates brings the all-new 2019 Renault Duster for customers at a launch event held at the brand’s all-new R-Store in Dubai.

The all-new 2019 Renault Duster is the only car in its segment to provide both 1.6 & 2.0 L engine variants. The SUV offers advancements such as blind spot warning, multi-view camera, car play, smart card with keyless entry and remote engine start. The all-new 2019 Duster sets standards in safety and smart driving with an energizing take on the 4WD – ideal for off-road enthusiasts.

Salah Yamout, Director of Sales and Marketing at Arabian Automobiles Company said, “The all-new 2019 Renault Duster, along with its advanced technologies and smart features is here and we’re excited to be bringing the powerful off-roader along with its superior performance to Arabian Automobiles customers. The SUV is category-defying and we’ve already received an overwhelming response for the model across our network. Adding to our milestone model launch is the opening of our second Renault R-Store – an advanced solution to our customer centric approach. We look forward to hosting our customers and as always, offering unmatched product and service.”

The Renault R-Store and service center, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, is the second-of-its-kind facility in Dubai that will offer services to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, adding to the convenience of motorists. While customers can learn all about the remarkable features of the all-new 2019 Renault Duster – as well as other models – at the Renault R-Store, they will also be offered access to all services required at the nearby service centre.

Setting new benchmarks in space management, the all-new 2019 Renault Duster is ideal for off and on-road enthusiasts offered at a starting price of only AED 51,900. Customers can book a test drive at their nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom to experience the all-new 2019 Renault Duster.