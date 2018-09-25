Arabian Automobiles Marks 120 Years of Renault with 120 Unmissable Deals

Spread over 120 deals, buyers receive never-before deals on Renault’s versatile line-up

Follow > Disable alert for Renault Disable alert for Arabian Automobiles Company Disable alert for AW Rostamani Group Follow >

Arabian Automobiles Company, the flagship automotive division of AW Rostamani Group and exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is marking 120 years of Renault with a never-before promotion that brings spectacular value for customers.

Running from 26th September until 6th October, hosting 120 unmissable deals, new car buyers can drive home in the stylish Captur, the robust Koleos or master the road with the Talisman - and more with over 120 amazing offers across a spectrum of purchases.

Customers are invited to make the most of these offers until 6th October and drive away in a new 2018 Renault vehicle that offers the ideal balance between product and pricing and offers one the opportunity to start fresh with a new car this season. For more information on this campaign and the full line-up, dial 800-RENAULT or visit http://www.dubai.renault.ae/.