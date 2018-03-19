Arabian Automobiles Marks the Sale of Its 10,000 Renault Duster With a Heart-Warming Story

Stefano Bassanese, Ahmad Sabbagh, Lorena Severi.

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has celebrated the sale of its 10,000th Renault Duster across its network of showrooms, where Italian customer Mr. Stefano Bassanese purchased the vehicle as a gift for his wife Lorena Severi, a World Champion Hairdresser who has been awarded the title of ‘Picasso of Hairstyling’.

Mr. Stefano Bassanese, the General Manager of Summer Salt in Madinat Jumeirah, commented: “My wife has a deep appreciation for iconic French products and uses them regularly in her award-winning business, so to celebrate her birthday I wanted to surprise her with a valuable gift from one of France’s most celebrated companies. The Renault Duster was the ideal choice as it combines stylish design with exceptional power and a dynamic drive, just like Lorena. We are very proud to own the 10,000th Renault Duster — a major milestone that we are honoured to celebrate with the brand.”

The Renault Duster is as equipped for day-to-day life as it is for adventure, whether tackling the city with its robust design or heading off the beaten track with its all-terrain capabilities. The ride is enhanced by advanced technology including cruise control, Anti-Locking Braking System (ABS) and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for safe travels for the passengers and pedestrians, coupled with an intuitive 4WD technology, unique to its segment, offers ground clearance by adapting to the road conditions. The Duster’s Isofix system assures comfort and safety for the children allowing peace of mind for the driver. The flagship model is fitted with an electronic stability control that helps maintain stability and complete control of the vehicle even in the roughest of driving conditions.

To discover the thrill of the Renault Duster at first hand, customers are encouraged to book test drives at their nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom and join the 10,000 drivers who have brought adventure into their everyday lives with the Duster.