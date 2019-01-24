Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Announces the Opening of Cross Cultural Café & Bistro

Cross Cultural Café & Bistro

A new dining place set to offer the finest selection of multinational and multi-cultural dining experience to hundreds of visitors coming to the Historical and Cultural Hub of Al Fahidi Fort is now open at Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa.

Cross Cultural Café & Bistro representing a novel concept of supporting and promoting cross-cultural diversity, in terms of tradition, food and dialogues. Dubai is a unique and probably the only City hosting such a large diverse community, multinational and multicultural habitat exceeding their own national by several folds. Celebrating the diversity of this great city, Cross-Cultural Café & Bistro embracing the diverse eating habits, cuisine in a most casual and friendly environment.

Open 24 hours seven days a week, offering refreshing coffees and healthy options of Emirati and Western a-la-carte Breakfast, Sandwiches, Burgers, Pasta, Salads, Char-Grilled Kebabs, pies all day long. For Lunch/Dinner; mouthwatering food from the Western world, authentic and exotic camel meat and dairy produce from the Arabian and Emirati cuisine spicing up with Twisted Tandoori Indian dishes and Sizzling Wok Asian delicacies.

Cross-Cultural Café and Bistro, located across the street from the Rulers Court and Dubai Museum in Bur Dubai, offering comfortable lounge style seating overlooking the most vibrant part of the central downtown district. The new bistro provides a friendly, comfortable, authentic cultural vibe, where friends come to meet after a day’s work or to just hang out to chat.

Free WiFi is offered in a comfortable artisan space with outdoor and indoor seating to hear the soothing playback music and watch live coverage of popular sports games.

It’s a fully licensed to let the Barista and Jugglers amaze you with their expertise. Coffee as well as Cocktails, while you enjoy soothing play back music or your favorite sports.

Habib Khan, CEO Hospitality Division of Planet Group, said: “With the opening of Cross-Cultural Café and Bistro; we are filling up the vacuum of a quality Café Culture missing for a while in this area. It’s a place

where you can relax or recharge, build a conversation, or to get connected. We’re confident that it will complement and contribute positively to the Al Seef cultural vicinity and provide the community with not only a community-centered café but a quality café for cross-cultural dining diversity and friendly atmosphere.”