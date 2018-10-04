Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa Presents Seafood and Barbecue Nights

Pharaoh Restaurant

Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa, located in Al Fahidi, the historic and cultural district of Dubai, is launching its seafood and barbecue nights and invites residents and guests from 11th October to sample a sumptuous feast every Thursday and Friday from 7:00pm to 11:00pm at Pharaoh Restaurant.

A fresh selection of seafood such as salmon, tiger prawns, lobster, crab, king fish and other local fish will be on displayed for guests to select and cooked by grilling, stir fried or sautéed.

In addition, seafood and BBQ delicacies cooked in the traditional Chinese and Western styles are available such as Grilled Prawns with Garlic, Grilled Lobster in lemon butter sauce, Grilled Fish Fillet in Lemon Butter, Assorted Dim sum, Juicy mouthwatering Steak in black pepper sauce, Arabic Kofta and Sheesh Taowk, and more tasty culinary creations.

The Seafood Extravaganza dinner buffet is priced at AED79 per person every Thursday and Friday with unlimited flow of beverages. An additional supplement of AED 40 is charged for the Live Station.

For bookings and reservations, please call 050-4503794