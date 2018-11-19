Arabian Travel Market Signs Partnership With Emaar Hospitality Group to Be ATM’s Official Hotel Partner

View from the Address Fountain

Reed Travel Exhibitions, organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading travel and tourism event for inbound and outbound tourism professionals in the Middle East, has renewed its host hotel partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group.

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, managing the hotel brands Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, will continue to be the Official Hotel Partner for Arabian Travel Market’s 2019 and 2020 events.

The renowned hospitality group will officially accommodate a select number of key media and industry buyers attending the annual event in Dubai as well as host the Official ATM Welcome Party.

Commenting on the announcement, Nick Pilbeam, Divisional Director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, said: “Arabian Travel Market is committed to the Middle East as a leading international travel and tourism destination and our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group and its hotel brands represents an ideal opportunity to align one of the region’s leading hospitality brands with our unique event platform.”

Properties of Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels, situated in some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, will welcome the ‘Hosted Buyers’ programme, which includes senior travel industry decision makers with direct purchasing responsibility, as well as selected international press.

Commenting on the renewal of the partnership, Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Arabian Travel Market is a significant platform that underlines the vibrant tourism and hospitality landscape of the UAE and the region. As Official Hotel Partner, we are committed to showcasing the exceptional breadth of hotels and resorts we have in Dubai as well as in other key markets across the world. We are expanding our footprint, with over 50 hotel projects, including 13 operational hotels. Through our partnership with ATM, we will offer guests a true experience of our hospitality standards.”

Danielle Curtis, ME Exhibition Director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, added: “The host hotel programme is a pivotal element in the ongoing success of Arabian Travel Market, and the correlation between attracting quality buyers and delivering a quality host hotel experience has been a major factor in driving interest and guaranteeing the attendance of key travel industry players over the last 25 years.”

ATM – considered by industry professionals as a barometer for the Middle East and North Africa tourism sector, welcomed over 39,000 people to its 2018 event, including 2,545 exhibiting companies, with representation from 141 countries over the four days.