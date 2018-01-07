Arabtec Unit Wins Dubai Opera District Project Deal

Efeco has been awarded the Opera District project.

Leading UAE-based contractor Arabtec said one of its subsidiaries has been awarded a Dh250-million ($68 million) contract by Turkish group TAV Tepe Akfen Construction to provide MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) services for a major project being developed by Emaar Properties in Dubai.



As per the deal, Efeco (Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Company) will be responsible for the MEP works at Tower A2 and A3 which has a common basement in Plot A at the Opera District coming up in Downtown Dubai.



The twin towers will boast a total of 809 apartments over a built-up area of 2.35 million sq ft, said the company in a statement.



Work will start on the project over the next few days and is due for completion by the end of 2020, it added.



On the contract win, Arabtec Group CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt said: "We are pleased that Efeco has been awarded the Opera District project. We look forward to working on another project for Emaar Properties as we continue to build on our solid relationships in our core markets."



The Group, he stated, was instrumental in improving the quality of life of people living in the communities that it created.



"Our impressive list of completed projects includes iconic buildings such as the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Abu Dhabi landmark, the Emirates Palace Hotel and Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum," he added.

Source: Trade Arabia