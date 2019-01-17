Armani Hotel Dubai Takes Home 27 Leading Hospitality Accolades

During the event

Armani Hotel Dubai, the iconic hotel in Burj Khalifa, has had record breaking year during 2018 winning an incredible 27 prestigious awards and accolades covering all aspects – from design and management excellence to its food, beverage and spa offerings. This marks a strong testament to the hotel’s exceptional focus on providing ultra-personalised lifestyle experiences and placing the guest’s preferences at the forefront.

The awards additionally recognise the multi-cultural inclusion, outstanding care for the community, and environmental awareness that the hotel continues to embrace whilst catering to connoisseurs and discerning travellers from around the world. Armani Hotel Dubai celebrates the ‘Stay with Armani’ philosophy promising a ‘home-away-from-home’ experience in Dubai.

Armani Hotel Dubai was crowned as a winner for three leading World Travel Awards: ‘Dubai’s Leading Hotel’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel’ collected at the gala ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah in mid-2018, as well as ‘World’s Leading Hotel’ at the final ceremony held in Portugal in December. Armani Hotel Dubai also won ‘Best Hotel of The Year - 5-Star Boutique Hotel’ category at the Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018.

Highlighting his progressive management and unique leadership style, Mark Kirby was honoured as Silver Winner for ‘General Manager of the Year’ at the Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018.

Continuing the distinguished track-record of winning top industry recognitions, the hotel also took home three Excellence Awards for ‘Best Lifestyle Hotel’, ‘Best Design Hotel in the Middle East’, and ‘Best City Spa in the Middle East’ at the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2018.

Epitomising authentic luxury, Armani/Spa sets benchmarks in innovation, quality and service for spas around the world after winning three esteemed titles including ‘Dubai’s Best Hotel Spa’, ‘Middle East’s Best Hotel Spa’, and ‘World’s Best Hotel Spa’ at the World Spa Awards 2018.

Armani/Amal, renowned for its fine dining experience that brings an innovative spin to regional Indian cuisine and for its spectacular views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, won the ‘Favourite Restaurant in an Overseas Hotel’ at the Condé Nast Traveller India Readers’ Travel Awards 2018. Armani Mediterraneo won ‘Dubai’s Best Mediterranean Restaurant’ at the FACT awards and Armani/Ristorante was recognised as the ‘Italian Restaurant of the Year’ with a Silver Award at the Hospitality Excellence Awards.

The awards reaffirm Armani Hotel Dubai’s commitment in delighting guests with warm hospitality and world-class service.