Arsenal Concludes Dubai Visit on a High

The Arsenal squad will journey back to London today on a high note, concluding a successful week busy with warm-weather training which culminated in a friendly match with Al Nasr Sports Club last night. The match officially inaugurated the newly renovated Al Maktoum Stadium. A few Gunners also got the chance to tour Dubai and visit some of its newest landmarks. Watch Arsenal’s action-packed week unfold in Dubai.

Emirates helped the team travel in style when they touched down in Dubai last week in a newly branded Emirates A380 with a livery featuring a montage of Arsenal first team players, and the team travelled back to London in the same aircraft today. The team’s visit was the first time in Emirates’ history that the whole Arsenal squad visited the airline’s Dubai home. Throughout the last week, the airline has been supporting the historical visit by connecting fans in the UAE with one of the most iconic clubs in football today.

On Saturday, Arsenal first team players Mesut Ozil, Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Shkodran Mustafi boarded a hop on hop off bus to visit the city’s latest attractions, including the Dubai Frame observatory deck. The players toured the spectacular 150 metre high frame shaped structure and took in stunning views of Dubai.

The Emirates and Arsenal partnership is one the longest running and recognisable relationships in the Premier League, and Emirates’ branding has been on the team’s jerseys since 2006. Last night’s match between Arsenal and Al Nasr Sports Club reaffirms Dubai’s status as a world-class sports hub and a centre for professional sporting events, and Emirates will continue to work on linking local clubs to help bring UAE football to the international stage.