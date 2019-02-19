Aruba to Showcase Smart Innovations for an Extraordinary Digital Edge Experience at Mobility Conference in Dubai

Gamal Emara, country manager, UAE at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is keen to showcase the company’s newly launched high performance new 510 series 802.11ax enterprise access points combined with Aruba intelligent software innovations for campus deployments at the Aruba Mobility Conference 2019 taking place at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai on the 20th of February. Aruba is changing the rules for delivering innovation-driven experiences by providing customers with a next generation network for today’s new edge – one that’s AI-driven, secure, and designed for mobility and IoT. It’s the best of both worlds: Amazing Experiences with Amazing Simplicity.

802.11ax Access Points

The 510 series is designed to simultaneously serve multiple clients and traffic types in dense environments, and boosts overall network performance by up to 4X versus 802.11ac APs. In addition to the benefits that 802.11ax delivers, the 510 series provide differentiated capabilities which include AI-powered Wi-Fi performance assurance, always-on connectivity, and WFA WPA3 and OWE certified security. The AI-powered Green AP mode offers substantial AI-powered energy savings.

The 510 series support an integrated Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee radio, as well as a USB port for maximum flexibility, providing secure and reliable connectivity for IoT devices and for implementing location services. For example, the 802.15.4 Radio can be used for food safety sensors, door locking systems etc. The Bluetooth Radio could be used for wayfinding and geofencing, while the USB ports can be used to enable cellular interfaces.

802.11ax-Ready Switches

Aruba has also expanded the Aruba 2930M Switch Series with powerful Layer 3 access switches optimized for the new requirements of the 802.11ax and the digital workplace.

Aruba’s switches enable enterprises to integrate the wireless-wired foundation in order to deliver scalability, security and high-performance for campus and branch networks.

High power 802.3bt support is available to power up IoT, 802.11ax APs, and other network devices. Multi-gig “Smart Rate” ports and modular uplinks help futureproof the network with more speed.

Dynamic segmentation gives IT teams a simple way to apply policies, utilize advanced services and securely segment wired user and IoT traffic anywhere in the network via tunnels – using Port-Based Tunnel (PBT) with authentication done on controller or via a User-Based Tunnel (UBT) with authentication done at the Aruba switch.

These switches are Cloud manageable with Aruba Central or on-premise with Aruba Airwave. These switches allow for scalable and resilient stacking and can be configured with Zero Touch Deployment.

NetInsight AI-powered Automation & Assurance

Major factors that affect the Digital Edge and form a performance and experience perspectives are how well the wireless infrastructure is configured and the capabilities and behavior of clients, including IoT devices.

By collecting and analyzing traffic, client, RF characteristics and topology data for each access point and connected client, NetInsight uniquely understands both network operations and client behavior. As a result, a network configuration or other variables can be tuned based on real data and activity. This includes how many clients are connected, what applications are being used, as well as changing roaming patterns.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning with Aruba NetInsight works seamlessly with Aruba access points to intelligently and automatically place access points into sleep mode when connectivity demands stop, and then wake them when demand for service returns.

Big Savings with Green Wi-Fi

With Green AP mode, organizations can reduce electricity usage up to 70% – savings that can be linked directly to an organizations’ bottom line. Each Green AP-enabled access point can cut electricity usage from approximately 21 watts at full PoE power to just 6 watts in sleep mode – resulting in a savings of more than seventy percent. For small offices with just a few access points, this may not seem like much of a savings. But when it comes to energy savings, every bit helps. And when energy savings come automatically and without user impact, it’s a no-brainer. For larger organizations such as malls, conference centers or major educational institutions with tens of thousands of access points, the aggregate savings can be pretty significant.

Gamal Emara, country manager, UAE at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company says, “The transition to the digital workplace requires that the campus network evolve to support the demands of a highly mobile workforce and the anticipated increase in IoT devices. As organizations in the Middle East outfit new buildings or upgrade existing Wi-Fi deployments, the introduction of Aruba’s 802.11ax access points will provide the performance and future proofing needed to deliver enhanced services for years to come. In addition to standards based 802.11ax features, the Aruba advantage includes AI and machine learning that automatically optimizes the network – regardless of user, IoT device or applications being used. We are excited to showcase these innovations at the Aruba Mobility Conference in Dubai.”