Aston Martin Announces Partnership With Yas Marina Circuit In Abu Dhabi

The partnership was formalised by Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer and Al Tareq Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer Yas Marina Circuit prior to qualifying for the Grand Prix on Saturday 24th November 2018.

Follow > Disable alert for ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA Disable alert for Etihad Airways Disable alert for Yas Marina Circuit Follow >

On the eve of the final race of the FIA Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Aston Martin Lagonda has announced a partnership with Yas Marina Circuit that will see the venue become the official ‘home’ of the British marque in the Middle East.

The partnership was formalised by Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer and Al Tareq Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer Yas Marina Circuit prior to qualifying for the Grand Prix on Saturday 24th November 2018.

The newly established Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) team, headed by regional President Dan Balmer, will be based at Yas Marina Circuit owner’s – Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management – headquarters. “We are really excited to be bringing our vision for the region to life, and moreover supporting the company’s global vision for solidifying the structured growth of our involvement in motorsport,

“The region is extremely important to Aston Martin and this new partnership reflects this. I’m particularly proud that we are establishing our new regional office at Yas Marina Circuit, allowing us to continue our ongoing investment in people and the expansion of the brand in the Middle East.” said Dan Balmer.

Aston Martin’s 105-year history is steeped in competitive motorsport and this latest partnership with one of the most iconic F1TM circuits in the world, reinforces that commitment. Aston Martin currently competes at the top-level of motorsport with Aston Martin Red Bull racing in Formula One and Aston Martin Racing in the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

Speaking of the partnership, Al Tareq Al Ameri said, “We are extremely proud to be opening our doors to Aston Martin and very much look forward to a long and fruitful partnership. We welcome them to our motorsport family on a more official level now – with its Regional office based at the Circuit and also with the integration of six new Vantage GT4s within our racing fleet.”

Recently unveiled in the summer, the new generation of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 race cars will be delivered to Yas Marina Circuit in 2019 and are based on the critically-acclaimed next generation Vantage road car and the World Endurance Championship challenger, the Vantage GTE which took its maiden win in China earlier in the month.

The Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car will make its global competition debut at the iconic venue on Saturday 15 December 2018 in the Gulf 12 Hour endurance race. Run by the Aston Martin Racing factory team, it will race alongside a trio of the new Vantage GT3 cars entered by partner teams TF Sport, Beechdean AMR and R-Motorsport in the unique end of season GT racing extravaganza.