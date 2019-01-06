ASUS Middle East Announces New Mini PC Proart Series for Professional Content Creation

Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i9 processor with 30% better performance than previous generation handles the most demanding design tasks.

ASUS Middle East today announced ASUS Mini PC ProArt PA90, a new series of compact, workstation-class PCs that deliver powerful, fast and stable performance for designers and content creators. Featuring 9th Generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, up to 64GB of high-speed DDR4 memory, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and a triple-storage design that blends ultrafast SSD and high-capacity HDD storage, Mini PC ProArt PA90 provides uncompromising performance for computer-aided design (CAD) workflows for architecture, engineering and manufacturing in an attractively modern, compact form-factor that fits easily into any workspace.

Power to create

Powered by the latest 9th Generation Intel Core i9 and Core i7 processors, which provide up to 30% better performance than the previous generation, Mini PC ProArt PA90 ensures smooth and responsive processing for content creators multitasking with the most demanding applications and working on complex projects.

Mini PC ProArt PA90 is also equipped with NVIDIA Quadro workstation-grade graphics, which enable stunning visuals and accelerate content-creation workflows for designers who perform graphically intensive tasks, such as video and photo editing or 3D real-time photorealistic rendering. The NVIDIA Quadro graphics on Mini PC ProArt PA90 are also independent software vendor (ISV) certified to ensure that they deliver the best performance, stability and experience when working with a wide range of applications.

With its powerful CPU and professional GPU, Mini PC ProArt PA90 delivers reliable computing performance for computer-aided design (CAD) workflows for architecture, engineering and manufacturing as well as media and entertainment, combined with an attractive, compact design that blends easily into any workspace.

Accelerated workflow

Designers who regularly work with demanding applications, high-resolution video files and 2D and 3D graphics need high-performance hardware to keep their workflow running at tolerable speeds. With features such as support for Intel Optane technology, which boosts system performance without sacrificing storage capacity, Mini PC ProArt PA90 dramatically accelerates design work, making everyday computing activities and repetitive tasks faster and easier to accomplish.

Mini PC ProArt PA90 also features two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports, which deliver ultrafast data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps — fast enough to transfer a full 4K movie in less than 30 seconds. Thunderbolt 3 also supports daisy-chaining multiple devices via a single port, and the small and reversible USB-C connector makes connecting docks, external storage and displays fast and easy.

A triple-storage design supports up to two 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDs and one 1TB 2.5-inch HDD to provide the perfect blend of high-speed and high-capacity storage, so designers can work with even the largest files easily. Additionally, support for up to 64GB of DDR4 2666MHz memory ensures fast and responsive performance when working with multiple large files and complex applications.

Cool and stable performance

For content creators who deal with heavy design workloads daily, system stability and a high-performance cooling system is as essential as a powerful processor. Mini PC ProArt PA90 is equipped with an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler that unleashes the full performance of the CPU while delivering consistently quiet and stable operation. The liquid cooler also enables a quieter working environment, operating at just 32dB at full CPU load, 36% quieter than average desktop PCs.

An innovative ventilation system also helps ensure cool and stable performance. When the CPU temperature rises above 80°C, the top cover of Mini PC ProArt PA90 automatically extends, allowing 38% more airflow into the chassis for optimized thermal efficiency.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.