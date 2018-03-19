ASUS Middle East Republic of Gamers Announces ROG Strix Flare

ROG Strix Flare lets gamers experience a new level of personalization with a customizable illuminated badge that can be inserted directly into the keyboard.

ASUS Middle East Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that ROG Strix Flare, a versatile RGB mechanical gaming keyboard that improves upon a well-established formula with exceptional performance and unrivalled personalization features, is now available in select markets.

Superior gaming performance

ROG Strix Flare is currently offered with four different Cherry MX RGB switch types — red, blue, brown and black —to deliver the precise mechanical feel and responsiveness demanded by gamers. The keyboard also features 100% anti-ghosting technology with N-key rollover to ensure all keystrokes are registered reliably, no matter how many keys are pressed simultaneously.

Unrivalled personalization

ROG Strix Flare lets gamers experience a new level of personalization with a customizable illuminated badge that can be inserted directly into the keyboard. Gamers can keep the pre-installed ROG logo badge or design their own insignia on the provided blank insert and see it flare up with Aura RGB lighting. The badge can be easily customized using paint or printed stickers, or gamers can seek professional printing or laser etching for a premium touch.

Individually backlit keys are housed in a dual-textured case displaying the signature ROG slash design, and a row of LEDs under both sides of the case creates a vibrant underglow that extends the customizable lighting beyond the keyboard. Powered by Aura Sync, ROG Strix Flare puts the entire color spectrum and a range of dynamic lighting effects at gamers’ command, enabling them to create a unique color scheme. All onboard lighting can be synchronized with the extensive portfolio of Aura Sync-enabled devices for a truly immersive gaming environment.

Designed for convenience and comfort

While most gaming keyboards place media controls on the upper-right, ROG Strix Flare features its dedicated media keys and a smooth-scrolling volume wheel positioned on the upper left. This gives gamers instant access with their keyboard hand, eliminating the need to take their finger off the trigger to make adjustments mid-game. The keyboard also features a handy USB passthrough port for conveniently connecting other devices and a detachable soft-touch wrist rest for extra comfort.

New ROG Armoury II configuration utility

ROG Strix Flare comes with ROG Armoury II, an enhanced, driver-based version of ROG’s peripheral configuration utility that offers improved controls while using less system resources. ROG Armoury II enables gamers to create profiles, customize colors and lighting effects, map keys, record macros, and even track hardware stats during gameplay for data analysis.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

