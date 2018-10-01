ASUS Middle East Republic of Gamers Announces ROG Thor Series Power Supplies

ASUS Middle East ROG today launched the ROG Thor 1200W Platinum and ROG Thor 850W Platinum power supply units.

ASUS Middle East ROG today launched the ROG Thor 1200W Platinum and ROG Thor 850W Platinum power supply units, welcoming a new product category to the ROG family. The ROG Thor series is designed for enthusiasts who need a high-end PSU with advanced cooling, premium components, and customizable lightning.

ROG Thor series

From custom cooling to cutting-edge aesthetics, the ROG Thor series demonstrates the power of ROG engineering by merging technologies that have been researched and refined throughout the ROG ecosystem, including our award-winning graphics cards and motherboards.

In a PSU, component heatsinks are vital when optimizing thermal efficiency. The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum features custom ROG heatsinks that boast 2X more surface area than standard designs, and the ROG Thor 850W is similarly equipped. Having larger heatsinks and other premium components means cooler operation under load, an extended lifespan for key components, and silent operation long after standard designs spin up their fans.

When demanding games kick your system into high gear, a good PSU needs a well-designed fan to keep components cool without adding noise. The ROG Thor series PSUs are equipped with a patented 135mm Wing-blade fan design that can also be found on some high-end ASUS graphics cards. The design offers increased static pressure to cool components efficiently at lower RPMs than a traditional fan, and is certified IP5X dust-resistant to ensure a long lifespan. By engaging the rear-mounted 0dB switch, the Wing-blade fan can stop completely when temperatures are low. With 80 PLUS Platinum certification, 100% Japanese capacitors and other premium components, the ROG Thor series is designed to run ROG rigs quietly and efficiently for years.

ASUS has recently brought embedded displays to ROG motherboards, CPU coolers, and now to PSUs. ROG Thor is the first consumer PSU series to feature an integrated OLED Power Display that shows overall system power draw in real-time, so users can easily monitor how much power the system is pulling, without requiring resource-intensive software utilities.

Modern enthusiast PCs are typically designed to show off the high-end components inside, as well as the builder’s customization efforts. The ROG Thor series has been crafted to complement showpiece systems with an aesthetically pleasing design at every angle. Addressable RGB LEDs that light up the ROG logo on the front can be controlled through a compatible ASUS motherboard and Aura Sync software. Premium sleeved cables and cable combs are included in the box so system builders can immediately create a stunning build.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Thor 1200P

Intel specification: ATX12V

Dimensions: 190 x 150 x 86mm

Efficiency: 80 Plus Platinum

Protection features: OPP/OVP/SCP/OCP/OTP

Hazardous materials: ROHS compliance

AC input range: 100-240V

RGB lighting: Asus Aura Sync compatible

DC output voltage: +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, +5Vsb

Maximum load: 25A, 25A, 100A, 0.3A, 3A

Total output: 1200W

Connectors (including sleeved cables):

1 x 24/20-pin ATX (MB)

2 x 8/4-pin EPS (CPU)

8 x 8/6-pin PCIe

12 x SATA

5 x 4-pin Molex (peripheral)

1 x floppy

Sleeved cables:

1 x 24-pin ATX (MB)

4 x 6+2-pin PCIe

2 x 4+4-pin EPS (CPU)

ROG Thor 850P

Intel specification: ATX12V

Dimensions: 160 x 150 x 86mm

Efficiency: 80 Plus Platinum

Protection features: OPP/OVP/SCP/OCP/OTP

Hazardous materials: ROHS compliance

AC input range: 100-240V

RGB lighting: Asus Aura Sync compatible

DC output voltage: +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, +5Vsb

Maximum load: 20A, 20A, 71A, 3.6A, 15A

Total output: 852W

Connectors (including sleeved cables):

1 x 24/20-pin ATX (MB)

2 x 8/4-pin EPS (CPU)

4 x 8/6-pin PCIe

12 x SATA

5 x 4-pin Molex (peripheral)

Floppy x1

Sleeved cables:

1 x 24-pin ATX (MB)

2 x 6+2-pin PCIe

2 x 4+4-pin EPS (CPU)

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum and ROG Thor 850W Platinum is available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for more information.