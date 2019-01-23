ASUS Ranked as One of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies

The company has been ranked as a leading enterprise in the Computers category, reaffirming its leading position in the industry as a strong brand that continues to deliver excellent products and services.

ASUS today announced its honorable recognition as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies. The company has been ranked as a leading enterprise in the Computers category, reaffirming its leading position in the industry as a strong brand that continues to deliver excellent products and services.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious accolade from Fortune reaffirming our brand’s strong value and reputation in the global market,” said ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih. “Being recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies exemplifies our commitment to pursuing the incredible in everything we do and becoming one of the world’s most innovative technology enterprises.”

Survey Methodology

Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry to perform a survey of global corporate reputation. Beginning with a list of about 1500 candidates, the 1000 largest US companies were ranked by revenue along with non-US companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The highest-revenue companies in each industry were then selected, totaling 680 in 30 countries.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry from the final list of 680 candidates on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management, products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The full ASUS ranking can be viewed at:

http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/asustek-computer/