Atlantis, the Palm and Flyhigh Dubai Launch the Ultimate in Luxury Journeys With a Chopper Chauffeur

Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort

Fans travelling to the F1 will be able to skip the traffic between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and start the event in style with a luxurious chopper chauffeur. Through a partnership with Atlantis, The Palm and FLYHIGH Dubai Helicopter Services, from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th of November 2017, a luxurious charter to Yas Island, starting at AED3,045 per person each way.

Offering a door to door experience, a fleet of helicopters has been allocated to fly guests to Yas Marina Circuit, including Agusta 109 seating to 5 guests, EC130 seating up to 6 guests and Agusta 189 seating up to 18 guests, with the usual lengthy journey to and from Abu Dhabi taking a swift 30 minutes. Running every hour from 08.00AM until 02.00AM over three days, the choppers leave Atlantis, The Palm Helipad in Dubai and will arrive on the Yas Island helipad located few hundred meters from the entrance of Yas Marina Circuit. There are also hourly return journeys available or for those that want to enjoy a couple of hours in Dubai before returning to Abu Dhabi. In addition, a free shuttle service by car will connect the helipad to the Yas Marina Circuit gates and entrances for an even smoother service.

For a sharing helicopter prices start at AED3,045 per person each way, whilst exclusive use of the chopper will cost AED16,695 per flight each way. The above prices include free transfers from YAS Links to Yas Marina Circuit and welcome drinks at the Atlantis, The Palm Helipad. For Bookings and Reservations call Alpha Destination Management on +971 4 701 9111.