Atlantis, the Palm Joins Forces With the Dubai Fitness Challenge to Offer Month Long Complimentary Tennis Lessons, Pedalo Sessions and Underwater Yoga

Atlantis The Palm Hotel

From 28th October to 24th November, Atlantis, The Palm will join the Dubai Fitness Challenge to get people from all walks of life to commit to a minimum of 30 consecutive minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Each day the resort welcomes residents to take part in underwater yoga, Padelo Paddle Boat sessions and tennis lessons all for FREE.

Every Sunday from 6:00am-7:00am, residents can rejuvenate and restore in a unique aquatic surrounding in a complimentary underwater Hatha Yoga class in The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Suitable for yogi’s ages 16 years and above, the class will aim to deliver a completely unique experience for beginners, intermediate and advanced yoga practitioners, set against the mesmerising tranquility of the Ambassador Lagoon, the biggest aquarium in the Middle East and Africa, home to 65,000 marine animals. Booking is essential by calling +971 4 426 1582.

Every Friday and Saturday from 9:00am-10:00am, residents can enjoy complimentary Pedalo sessions on the Atlantis Royal Beach, set to the backdrop of the stunning Dubai skyline and Palm Island. Booking is essential by calling +971 4 426 1167

Guests can also enjoy complimentary tennis lessons every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30am-11:15am at the Elite Tennis Courts at Atlantis, The Palm. Led by a team of certified coaches and tennis players, the lessons will provide world-class coaching for players of all ages and levels. State-of-the-art facilities include the latest court surfaces, plus video technology for technique analysis. Booking is essential by calling +971 4 426 1433 or email tennisacademy@atlantisthepalm.com.

Atlantis, The Palm joins the Dubai Fitness Challenge in encouraging one million Dubai residents to make fitness not only a priority but a lifestyle. A flagship fitness initiative by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, more than 3,000 fitness sessions and classes have been scheduled along with more than 40 fitness events including Dubai International Triathlon, The Color Run and Yogafest.