Atomstroyexport Officially Opens an Office in Cairo

Atomstroyexport (Engineering Division of Rosatom) officially opened an office in Cairo, Egypt. The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation in the Arab Republic of Egypt Sergey Kirpichenko, the representative of the Office for the Management of Nuclear Power Plants of Egypt (NPPA) Abdel Hamid El-Desouki as well as vice president for the project in Egypt at Atomstroyexport Grigory Sosnin took part in the opening ceremony.

“The construction of the first NPP in Egypt is an ambitious project. Its implementation requires a clear and coordinated work of all our enterprises, with maximum optimization of all processes. - Grigory Sosnin noted. - At the moment, the project is at the stage of licensing and preparatory work, the scope of work is increasing and the need of close coordination with the Egyptian side is growing as well. Therefore, opening an office is a logical and long-awaited step in the development of our bilateral relations. This will allow to promptly resolve operational issues, and to ensure the dynamics necessary for the project in carrying out various approvals”.

“We emphasized earlier that Egypt should become a second motherland for ASE employees involved into the implementation of NPP construction project. We understand the significance of this project for both countries. We appreciate our fruitful cooperation with Russian team and we are very pleased that our Russian colleagues found the most comfortable and convenient conditions in Egypt to continue working in the interests of our countries. You have found your home in our land. We are confident that the exchange of experience and the application of best practices will greatly benefit the successful implementation of our project”, Dr. Abdel Hamid El-Desouki noted.

In Egypt, Rosatom implements one of the largest projects for the construction of nuclear power plants. El Dabaa NPP project includes the construction of four VVER-1200 generation 3+ units in the Matrouh area on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, the supply of Russian nuclear fuel for the entire life cycle of the nuclear power plant. Rosatom will also be conduct personnel training and will assist its Egyptian partners in the operation and maintenance of the El Dabaa NPP for the first ten years of its operation. As part of yet another contract, the Russian side will construct a purpose-built storage and supply containers for storing spent fuel.

About ASE (the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation)

ASE (the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation) was established by uniting the leading companies of the industry: JSC ASE EC, Atomstroyexport JSC, Atomenergoproekt JSC and ATOMPROEKT JSC.

ASE is one of the global leaders in nuclear power engineering holding 31% of the global NPP construction market. Its representative offices, branches and front offices are operating in of 15 countries. Almost 80% of the order portfolio is composed of overseas projects.

It implements high power NPP design and construction projects, RAW and SNF management facilities, thermal power facilities, and renders a full range of services related to EPC, EPC(M) and PMC services for any complex engineering facilities.

ASE develops and actively implements the innovative Multi-D project management system in the area of complex engineering facilities construction that allows such parameters as budget, deadlines and quality to be managed more efficiently. The Rosatom State Corporation’s Engineering Division is chaired by Mr Valery Igorevich Limarenko. Website:www.atomstroyexport.ru

About Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is the world leader in the production of safe and clean energy, and it adheres to the principle of social responsibility and the need for preserving natural resources.

Rosatom comprises 350 companies and research institutions in the nuclear industry. With over 70 years of experience in the nuclear sector, Rosatom offers integrated services in the nuclear industry, from uranium enrichment to building nuclear power plants internationally, while giving priority to improving product quality, introducing innovative technologies as well as environmental management.

Rosatom is actively implementing projects in the field of applied research and innovation, and annually invests 4.5% of its income into research projects. Russian atomic technologies have been used in the construction of 120 research reactors around the world.