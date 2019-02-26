AUB Open House Highlights Diverse and Widely Accessible Graduate Programs

During the event

For the seventh year in a row, the American University of Beirut (AUB) opened its gates to potential applicants for graduate studies, visiting from local, regional, and international universities and companies. The Open House for Graduate Studies attracted over 300 participants interested in the various master's and doctoral programs across the university.

"The open house is our flagship event to welcome prospective graduate students to AUB and inform them about our university, programs, scholarships, admission applications, and more," explained Professor Zaher Dawy, associate provost and chair of the Graduate Council at AUB.

This year’s event kicked off with a series of comprehensive presentations about graduate studies at AUB and the diverse interdisciplinary programs offered by each of the university’s seven faculties.

Dr. Dawy presented on behalf of the Graduate Council, where he spoke about the university and the advantages of pursuing graduate studies at AUB. He highlighted the university’s competitive regional and global ranking, its international accreditation, funding opportunities and financial support for students, student life at the university, and AUB’s campus and facilities, as well as about graduate research and its major contribution to Lebanon’s research output.

Dawy also introduced prospective students to GradEx, an initiative that focuses on making it possible for AUB graduate students to explore opportunities for professional development, experience fulfillment and personal growth, and excel in their academic and career life.

"Graduate studies at AUB provide an enriching and holistic student experience with ample opportunities for learning, knowledge creation and sharing through research, and personal advancement. This is made possible through our intellectually stimulating campus and GradEx professional development framework,” said Dawy.

Following the presentations, the attendees moved to a reception where they had a chance to visit booths for more information about the faculties and their graduate degree offerings, as well as for application submission, scholarships and funding opportunities, English language support, and GradEx.

This annual event is organized by AUB’s Graduate Council, which facilitates graduate affairs from recruitment, admissions, policies and procedures, partnerships, academic and financial support, and students’ professional development; to advancing graduate education and enriching the graduate student experience at AUB.

AUB offers over 90 master's and PhD degrees that span the fields of humanities and social sciences, natural and computational sciences, health, nursing and medical sciences, agricultural and food sciences, business and economics, and engineering and architecture.

Around 50% of the master's student population at AUB benefit from graduate assistantships and scholarships consisting of partial or full tuition waiver, and the majority of PhD students receive fellowships with full tuition waiver and attractive monthly stipends.