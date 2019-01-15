Aussie Day, BBQ and Hops Edition at Marriott Downtown

Marriott AUH Kuzbara Seating.

This January Kuzbara is taking a trip down under with its BBQ & Hops Aussie Edition theme night.

On Thursday 24th January from 6:30pm, celebrate all things Australian with all your barbecue favorites plus a variety of Aussie staples that include pies, sausage rolls, sausage sizzle, pavlova and more! Packages start from AED 266 per person, inclusive of food and selected beverages.

For more information offers at Marriott Downtown please visit, www.marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com or call 04 304 7777.

