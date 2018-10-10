AW Rostamani Reveals Winner of One Million Enrich Club Points

The lucky winner of One Million Enrich Points was of native India.

AW Rostamani Group is pleased to reveal the winner of the Enrich Millionaire who was selected via raffle draw from a pool of Certified Pre-Owned car buyers from the first six months of the year. The lucky winner of One Million Enrich Points was of native India.

These one million points may be redeemed online at https://enrichclub.com, at any AW Rostamani Group store, or to be used against purchase of any products linked to new or certified pre-owned vehicles from any of Arabian Automobiles Company’s lineup. Points can also be redeemed at AW Rostamani’s luxury brands and for discounts, car servicing and accessories, and may easily be shared among friends, or presented as a special e-gift.

Vinod Kamalanand Ihava commented: “As a customer who values safety over all other attributes, especially in regards to my family, my vehicle of choice was the Renault Duster whose safety features and excellent value for money made it the right choice for me. In my search for the ideal car, I browsed multiple online sources for second-hand cars and opted to deal with Renault Selection – Certified Pre-Owned Cars due to the positive feedback I received from friends, family, and online reviews. Now not only am I driving my favorite car, but I am also fortunate to have been selected as the Enrich One Million Point winner. I am absolutely excited and I would like to thank everyone at Arabian Automobiles Company for their customer-centric, world-class service.”

For a chance to enrich their lives, Arabian Automobiles urges its customers to sign up now on https://enrichclub.com or call 800 Enrich (367424) for further details. Enrich Club members also benefit from a range of other rewards including member exclusive offers, invites to special events, access to their car service history online, service alerts, exclusive and generous trade-in offers, free car valuations at any time, and a range of other special offers from Enrich Club Partners.