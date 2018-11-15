Azizi Aliyah Residences- Dh470 Million Project in Final Phase of Construction

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments

Follow > Disable alert for Aliyah Residences Disable alert for Azizi Developments Follow >

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has announced a construction update for its upcoming AED 470 million project in Dubai Healthcare City, Azizi Aliyah Residences.

Construction is almost complete with the conclusion of the mobilisation and structure phases, while MEP works and finishes are well underway. The internal and external structure painting works are progressing rapidly.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments said: “Dubai Healthcare City offers a prime location because of its access to Dubai’s key shopping malls, recreation centres, and its proximity to the historic Dubai Creek, in addition to being a high profile hub for health and wellness. This is why we have a set of projects in the pipeline in this area. With Azizi Aliyah Residences, we are bringing a premier real estate project with high-quality building design and contemporary style residential apartments to homebuyers and investors.”

DHCC is home to academic institution, the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Academic Medical Center and close to 160 clinical partners including hospitals, outpatient medical centers and diagnostic laboratories across 150 plus specialties with licensed professionals from almost 90 countries. Residents of Azizi Aliyah Residences will enjoy panoramic views of the city, leisure activities, family amenities, and the finest healthcare facilities the country has to offer.

In addition to the convenient proximity to iconic Dubai landmarks, Azizi Aliyah Residences will be surrounded by green spaces, making it a beautiful and relaxing location for families and working professionals.

Azizi Aliyah Residences will offer a total of 346 fully serviced residences with 191 studios, 135 one-bedroom apartments, and 20 two-bedroom apartments, along with upscale retail space of 16,000 sq. ft.