Azizi Developments awards Dh200 million contract for Farhad Residence in Dubai Healthcare City

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has awarded a AED200 million contract for the construction of ‘Farhad Azizi Residence’ project in Dubai Healthcare City, to Prestige Constructions.

Scheduled for completion in 2020, Farhad Azizi Residence was launched by Azizi Developments in Dubai Healthcare City following the strong demand for Azizi Aliyah Residences, the company’s first premium residential project in the wellness neighbourhood. Azizi Aliyah Residences is in the final phase of construction with the elegantly designed homes scheduled for handover soon.

Piling work for the B+G+2P+17-storey Farhad Azizi Residence has already been completed and Prestige Constructions will commence work on the residential development to feature 634 premium units shortly. Set in a total construction area of 728,715 square feet, Farhad Azizi Residence has 396 studios, 218 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom apartments.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “With strong demand for residential property in the fast-growing Dubai Healthcare City neighbourhood, we are offering investors truly world-class choices and are delighted to partner with Prestige Constructions again, having already worked with them on our Meydan developments. We are confident that the company will play a pivotal role in the success of this project.

Eng. Nur Alam Choudhary CEO of Prestige Constructions, said: “Azizi Developments is setting industry benchmarks with their goodwill and business practices. We are delighted to partner with the company again and are thankful to them for the trust and confidence bestowed in us. We will use our best resources to accomplish this prestigious project within the specified timeframe.”

DHCC is the wellness and health district of the UAE with close to 160 clinical partners including hospitals, outpatient medical centers and diagnostic laboratories across 150 plus specialties with licensed professionals from almost 90 countries.

Residents of Farhad Azizi Residence will enjoy panoramic views of the city, leisure activities, family amenities, and the finest healthcare facilities the country has to offer.

In addition to the convenient proximity to iconic Dubai landmarks, Farhad Azizi Residence will be surrounded by green spaces, making it a beautiful and relaxing location for families and working professionals.