Azizi Developments Confirms Its Hand-Over of Projects by Presenting Portfolio to DLD & RERA

During the event

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, presented its project development strategy to HE Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), and HE Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). Through the strategy, Azizi highlighted its handed-over projects and projects in the pipeline that the company is planning to deliver from now until 2025, including detailed construction timelines and future showcases.

Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “At Azizi Developments, we are actively demonstrating our commitment to deliver our projects on time which has helped us earn a reputation of trust and goodwill in the real estate sector among our customers. Our project portfolio aims to introduce unique properties and world-class communities befit for a city that continues to raise the bar as one of the best places in the world to work and reside. By presenting our portfolio to DLD and RERA, we consolidate our promise to handover our projects on time and at the highest global standards.”

Azizi currently has more than 200 projects at different stages of development. From the end of 2018, the company will commence the delivery of nine projects across prestigious locations in Dubai.

Dubai’s attractiveness for home buyers and investors is due to several factors, including Dubai’s status as one of the safest cities in the region, its global strategic location, the steady currency, its world-class infrastructure, transparent real estate market, and the high ROI on real estate investments.

Based on the recent figures and numbers shared by DLD, 27,642 real estate transactions worth AED 111 billion were recorded in H1 2018, consolidating Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for investors seeking a safe return on investment.