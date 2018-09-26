Azizi Developments Gains Centre Stage at Cityscape Global 2018 With Exceptional Residential Projects

Azizi Group Chairman, Mirwais Azizi

Follow > Disable alert for Azizi Group Disable alert for Azizi Developments Follow >

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, will take centre stage at Cityscape Global 2018, the premier property expo to be held from 2nd – 4th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with an exceptional showcasing of residential destinations that add value to customer lifestyle choice.

Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “Participating in Cityscape Global is integral for Azizi Developments, and with our diverse portfolio of projects across Dubai we have a selection of homes for everyone. We expect the investor sentiment to be buoyant as the sector’s regulatory authorities are able to support the industry to capitalize on the opportunities Cityscape Global will bring this year. It is the most awaited realty event in the UAE and has become a global recognised platform to maximise the investments of developers, buyers and sellers.”

Adding value to its customers, Azizi Developments announced an early bird offer in the run-up to Cityscape Global on several of its key projects in Al Furjan, Azizi Mina at Palm Jumeirah, and Azizi Aliyah Residence in Dubai Healthcare City.

In Al Furjan, where Azizi has one of the highest concentrations of residential units in the community to date, customers can look for attractive offers for homes in Azizi Plaza, Azizi Star, Shaista Azizi, Farishta Azizi and Samia Azizi. Early-bird offers include reduced service charges, a 10/90 payment plan with only 10% down payment, zero Dubai Land Department (DLD) fees and free one-year service charge.

Azizi Developments will commence delivery of the projects from Q4 2018 onwards with the early bird offers to be held until Cityscape Global 2018 on 2nd October.

In addition to the above projects, which will also be showcased at Cityscape Global, Azizi Developments will highlight Azizi Riviera and Azizi Victoria, among other prominent developments at its pavilion.

Azizi Riviera is the flagship community project of Azizi Developments, located in the heart of Meydan, Dubai. Comprising 16,000 units, the AED 12 billion project has already achieved a 20% completion milestone, highlighting Azizi’s commitment to deliver to customers on time. Azizi Victoria has a construction area of 33 million sq. ft with 105 mid- and high-rise residential buildings of 30,000 units, offering customers a choice of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

During Cityscape, Azizi Developments will be offering potential homebuyers and investors a new value proposition whereby they receive 7 per cent return on investment. In addition, instant mortgage pre-approvals are being provided through Azizi’s tie-up with Dubai Islamic Bank. At Cityscape Global, customers can avail this offer with representatives of Dubai Islamic Bank also present at Azizi’s pavilion.