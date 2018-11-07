Azizi Developments Joins Hands With Dubai Blood Donation Centre by Holding a Blood Donation Campaign
Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, organised a blood donation drive in association with Dubai Blood Donation Centre at its head offices today at API World Tower.
Azizi Developments believes that CSR initiatives such as blood donation drives support humanitarian causes and raise awareness of the importance of saving lives within the community.
Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The strong turnout for the blood donation drive underpins the commitment of Azizi Developments’ employees to positively contribute to community welfare and strengthen their bonds with each other at the workplace. We are proud to partner with and thank the Dubai Blood Donation Centre for their co-operation and look forward to holding such initiatives on a regular basis in the near future.”
Azizi Developments has followed on from a successful Blood Donation Drive in 2017, hosted in partnership with the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, which saw many participants volunteer to donate blood and create public awareness by saving lives.
