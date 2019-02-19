Azizi Developments Marks Milestone 90 Percent Completion of Azizi Aliyah

Azizi Aliyah Residence

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, marked another important milestone in its pursuit of timely project delivery, achieving this month 90% completion of the Azizi Aliyah Residence.

The elegantly designed homes in the AED 470-million residential project in Dubai Healthcare City will be delivered to homeowners in Q2 2019.

Azizi Aliyah is built on the concept of maximising terrace space through staggered slabs and unroofed balconies. The uniquely architected, 16-storey building overlooks the surrounding Healthcare City area that encompasses the Dubai Creek and a stunning skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and in proximity to various business hubs, hospitals, and Wafi Mall, this development delivers on consumer demand for residential buildings in that area. Since its launch, Azizi Aliyah has recorded a strong response from customers for its strategic location and the effortless access to varied leisure attractions and family-oriented activities offers to residents.

The architectural finishes of its interiors are currently underway, and the external works are progressing at an accelerated pace. All infrastructure work is also being completed in a timely manner with the support of Dubai Healthcare City.

Azizi Developments deployed a full force of contracting teams to ensure 100 % completion as per the delivery schedule. Working closely with the contractors on every project, Azizi Developments focusses on handing over its projects as per the initial schedule and, through careful planning, strives to announce completion dates as realistically as possible.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The 90% completion milestone achieved on the Azizi Aliya Residence once again highlights our commitment to timely delivery. With its central location in Dubai Healthcare City and proximity to Dubai Creek, Azizi Aliyah Residence will soon welcome its first residents to a premier development, underpinned by high-quality design and world-class construction standards.”

Azizi Aliyah has 346 residences comprising 191 studios as well as 135 one- and 20 two-bedroom apartments, along with 16,000 sq. ft of upscale retail space.