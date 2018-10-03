Azizi Developments Records Overwhelming Response for Its Residential Projects During Cityscape Global 2018

Azizi Developments is showcasing a spectacular range of projects at Cityscape Global.

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has recorded overwhelming response for its prestigious residential projects, welcoming hundreds of visitors at its pavilion during Cityscape Global 2018 being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Azizi Developments is showcasing a spectacular range of projects at Cityscape Global that gained strong appeal among visitors for the never-before sales offers. The bargain deals offered by Azizi bring exceptional value for customers, who can avail a zero per cent Dubai Land Department fee on first instalments for select projects.

With DLD fees sitting at 4% of the total value for a property, the decision to waive the fee could translate to significant savings for buyers. Azizi is also offering attractive payment plans, reduced service charges and a waiver for the first year for selected projects. Through a tie-up with Dubai Islamic Bank, Azizi is also providing instant mortgage pre-approvals at its stand.

Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “Cityscape is proving yet again to be an excellent platform for us reaffirming Dubai’s attractiveness for home buyers and investors. The strong interest highlights the trust of our customers in Azizi, bolstered by our commitment to offer added value for our customers, which is reflected in the various deals we are offering.”

Azizi Developments is showcasing Al Furjan projects: Azizi Plaza, Azizi Star, Shaista Azizi, Farishta Azizi and Samia Azizi, in addition to other projects including Azizi Mina at Palm Jumeirah, and Azizi Aliyah Residence, Farhad Azizi Residence and Azizi Fawad Residence in Dubai Healthcare City at Cityscape Global.

Among other projects highlighted by Azizi Developments are: Azizi Riviera and Azizi Victoria. Azizi Riviera, the flagship community project of Azizi Developments located in Meydan One has recently crossed 20% completion with construction pacing ahead.