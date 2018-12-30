Azizi Developments Sponsors HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival for Second Time

Mr. Mirwais Aziz and HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum.

Follow > Disable alert for Azizi Group Disable alert for Azizi Developments Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Azizi Group, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, sponsored the H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival for the second time.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Developments, had the honour of meeting with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai at the prestigious race.

Three awards were presented by Mr. Azizi to the top three winners of the 119-km race that took place on the 28th of December for private stables to Jessica Mostert from Zabeel Stables who won first place, Ibrahim Mohammed Hasan Al Hammadi from Mas Endurance Stables who came in second, and Layla Mohammed Obaid Al Mazrooqi from Al Kamda Endurance Stables who came in third. On the 27th of December, Mr. Azizi also presented awards to the three winners of the H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Festival Ride for Ladies. Amy Louise Mcualey from F3 Stables came in first, Cecilia Garcia from Zabeel Stables came in second, and Martina Spelanzon from M7 Endurance Stables came in third.

Mr. Azizi commented: “It is a privilege and an honour for Azizi Developments to sponsor this festival for the second consecutive year. We are proud to partner with this international event that not only brings together some of the best equestrians but also supports the sports culture and its development in Dubai. We are consistently in alignment with the government’s role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a destination for sports and look forward to partnering with future events of the same calibre.”

For more information about the event, please watch the below video.