Azizi Developments Wins ‘Developer of the Year’ at 2018 Enterprise Agility Awards – Entrepreneur of the Year

During the award ceremony

Follow > Disable alert for Azizi Developments Disable alert for Farhad Azizi Follow >

Azizi Developments’ longstanding reputation of consistently delivering residences in key areas around Dubai was a large factor in the company receiving the prestigious ‘Developer of the Year’ award, bestowed by Entrepreneur of the Year at the Enterprise Agility Awards, 2018. The event was hosted at the esteemed Habtoor Palace, Dubai. Azizi, as a major private developer in the UAE, have represented the real estate market with a continual competency in providing unswerving excellence, erecting some of Dubai’s most iconic properties.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, reflected on the award that he graciously received on the 4th of December. The CEO commented on the individualistic, distinct qualities of each development. Every location features a unique aspect geographically, culturally and economically. The mitigation of generic thinking has consistently given homebuyers fresh, modern, lifestyle-focused residences, built on the experience of a family owned company who have handled close to 2000 residence developments to date.

‘“At Azizi Developments, our primary focus is on creating exceptional value for our customers. This means ensuring that we deliver projects to world-class standards in every aspect – from design to construction and efficient service through the entire course of the customer journey. The Developer of the Year Award further highlights the track-record we have consistently maintained in raising industry standards. We are inspired by the recognition and will continue to uphold our credentials as the UAE’s leading developer, ensuring unbeatable lifestyle experiences for our customers”, commented Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.

Azizi Developments, who also won the ‘Developer of the Year’ at the Design Middle East Awards earlier this year, are no stranger to recognition. The diverse portfolio of niche developments created to give the ultimate bespoke experience, forged from the hearts and minds of an experienced, longstanding family lineage have brought Azizi to where they are today. With numerous awards to date and over a decade of development experience, those who are knowledgeable about property in the UAE understand that it was inevitable for Azizi to win yet another award for ‘Developer of the Year’.