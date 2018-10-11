Azizi Developments Wins ‘Developer of the Year’ at Design Middle East Awards 2018

The Developer of the Year award recognises Azizi’s excellence in driving a diverse portfolio of projects in Dubai that offer exceptional lifestyle environments for investors and home-owners.

Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, has underlined its strong competencies in project development, management and delivery, by winning the prestigious ‘Developer of the Year’ honour at the Design Middle East Awards 2018. On behalf of Azizi Developments, Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, Deputy CEO Engineering, received the award at a glittering ceremony held at Habtoor Palace in Dubai.

Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “The ‘Developer of the Year’ laurel at the Design Middle East Awards is a true recognition of our commitment to excellence in project development and delivery. As a company we strive to be construction focused and believe in setting new benchmarks in property development which is reflected in this honour. We will continue to bring unique design elements to every project we undertake and provide homebuyers a lifestyle experience that’s second to none.”

The Developer of the Year award recognises Azizi’s excellence in driving a diverse portfolio of projects in Dubai that offer exceptional lifestyle environments for investors and home-owners. With over 24 million square metres of land actively under construction currently, Azizi Developments, the real estate arm of Azizi Group, manages over 200 projects under various stages of development. Starting from the end of 2018, Azizi Developments will deliver nine projects across key locations in Dubai, including projects in Al Furjan, Dubai Healthcare City and Palm Jumeirah. The award also honours Azizi’s exemplary track-record in delivery, having handed over more than 1,985 residences.

Azizi Developments has been instrumental in developing iconic properties in Meydan, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City, and Downtown Jebel Ali. Azizi showcased its diverse portfolio of projects recently at Cityscape Global 2018, including its two mega-community developments, Azizi Riviera – comprising 16,000 residential units and inspired by the French Riviera lifestyle; and Azizi Victoria, with 30,000 residences in a fully integrated community. Azizi Grand in Dubai Sports City, with 431 apartments, and Fawad Azizi Residence in Dubai Healthcare City with 396 upscale apartments are among other key projects by the company.