Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences Brings Family Beach Day to the Capital

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences will host a Family Beach Day Escape on 16 November, 2018. Set within the gardens of the luxury property with views of the pristine Arabian Gulf, the event features sumptuous picnic bites, activities and exciting competitions for all to enjoy.

The one-day affair which will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, brings family fun with a delicious cookout featuring fresh-off-the-grill meats, burgers, hotdogs, paired with a soft serve ice cream and cotton candy to tickle the taste buds along with fresh beverages.

Guests will enjoy a bounty of great moments with activities starting off with beach Zumba, fitness challenges including yoga by the gardens, water sports such as stand-up paddle boarding, and exciting relays for the whole family. Little ones can celebrate the joys of childhood with kiddie games, arts and crafts, and a bouncy castle. The festivities will be booming with live entertainment of music and magic with special performers wowing the audiences.

Lucky guests also have the chance to win a wealth of prizes courtesy of the luxury hotel. Winners will take home hotel vouchers for spa, dining, staycation and pool and beach access.

For more information, or to RSVP, please call or text +971 50 899 9861.