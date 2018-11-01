Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences Celebrates UAE Flag Day

The flag raising ceremony was held in the presence of government officials and VIPs, together with the luxury property’s management team and staff led by Mostafa Tantawi, Director of Operations.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences stood united with the entire nation as it celebrated the UAE Flag Day on 1 November, 2018. The special ceremony marked the property’s solidarity with the country, commemorating the country’s long-standing heritage and loyalty among its citizens and residents.

The flag raising ceremony was held in the presence of government officials and VIPs, together with the luxury property’s management team and staff led by Mostafa Tantawi, Director of Operations.

Tantawi said, “Raising the UAE flag on this day reflects the link between the country through the guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, and its people’s loyalty to the nation. As we celebrate today, we look back on national milestones, achievements and developments which have enabled the UAE to become what it is today, all thanks to the vision and wise governance of the country’s leaders.”