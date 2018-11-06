Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences Makes a Splash With Launch of Swimming Classes

Bab Al Qasr Hotel is offering swimming classes for guests for the whole season.

Running until December 2018 at Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences’ luxuriant infinity pool, the classes are suitable for persons across all age groups. Ideal for beginners and novice students, the swimming curriculum spans across the basics before diving into techniques and advanced strokes.

Director of Operations, Mostafa Tantawi commented, “Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences’ swimming classes is an excellent opportunity to gain a skill which improves fitness, and raises awareness on water safety”.

Children will be supervised at all times by trained staff giving parents peace of mind as their treasures receive expert care and professional coaching from a qualified trainer.

Rates start at AED 400 for 5 sessions and AED 800 for 10 sessions per person. For two persons, rates start at AED 800 for 5 sessions and AED 1,600 for 10 sessions. For more information, or to make a reservation, please email reservations@babalqasr.com, or call +971 2 205 3000.