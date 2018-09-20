Bab Al Qasr Hotel: Top Food and Drinks to Try at Loop

Angus Beef Burger makes the perfect partner to a luxurious day outdoors.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences is upping the ante for sizzling experiences with a poolside eat and sip at Loop. With tranquil views of the Arabian Gulf, this casual spot serves as a venue to refresh after a quick soak in the property’s coral blue infinity pool and private beach.

Loop quenches cravings and appetites by the pool, terrace or beach with an array of sundowners and filling bites.

Loop Specialties

Nicoise Salad

Hailing from Nice, France, Nicoise Salad brings the flavours of the gardens and the sea that is ideal for a light lunch or a hearty dinner. The Mediterranean salad features seared tuna loin, quail eggs, baby potatoes, green beans, cherry tomatoes and sherry dressing in one artfully-designed platter.

Margherita Pizza

Nothing beats a classic serving of Margherita Pizza to share with great company during a day out. This fresh-from-the-oven specialty features mouth-watering layers of cheese topped with vine ripened tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil.

Angus Beef Burger

Angus Beef Burger makes the perfect partner to a luxurious day outdoors. Indulge on a chargrilled serving of premium angus beef burger, angus beef bacon, caramelized red onion, with melted gruyere cheese, lettuce, BBQ sauce and French fries on the side. This lush gourmet burger can be best paired with a signature cocktail or mocktail.

Strawberry Daiquiri

Cool off this season with a frosty blend of Strawberry Daquiri. This slush is made up of fresh lime juice, fresh strawberry and sugar syrup, and can be enjoyed with or without white rum. The combination of the sweetness of strawberries and the citrus taste of the lime makes this classic cocktail a crowd favourite.

Mojito

Another cooler is the classic Mojito. Served over ice, this drink gives guests a refreshed feeling to match the heat of the season. The traditional Cuban drink merges the flavours of sugar syrup, fresh mint and fresh lime juice finished with soda water to complement the taste of white rum.

Ginger Cosmopolitan

A Loop signature, Ginger Cosmopolitan adds a unique twist to the classic recipe of vodka, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and cranberry juice. Enhancing the concoction is the fresh ginger ingredient for an extra punch of flavour. Delight in a glass or two with friends, overlooking the scenic waters.

For more information, or to make a reservation, email restaurants@babalqasr.com, or call +971 2 205 3026.