Bab Al Qasr Hotel Unveils New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Bab Al Qasr Hotel centrally located in the heart of Corniche invites guests to celebrate the New Year with its variety of leisure, fitness and dining activities that will make for a memorable experience.

To celebrate the start of a New Year, Bab Al Qasr Hotel brings the best of style, elegance, food, entertainment and sparkling fun to the forefront. On 31 December, Artisan Kitchen will serve up a delicious buffet of global favourites and live cooking stations while guests enjoy a line-up of music performances that overlook the glittering seas of Abu Dhabi. Rates start at AED 549 with soft beverages, AED 649 inclusive of house beverages, and AED 749 with bubbly.

Limo Restaurant follows suit to the New Year Eve grandeur by combining style, glamour and food with a gourmet 8 course dinner accompanied by live entertainment. Rates are AED 749 with soft beverages, AED 949 with house beverages and bubbly. An exclusive private dining room with free flow of premium bubbly is available at AED15,000 and accommodating up to 10 persons.

Kickstarting 2018 is a sparkling new brunch on 1 January, at Artisan kitchen with a worthy selection of dishes, desserts and beverages. Rates start at AED 395 with soft beverages, AED 495 inclusive of house beverages, and AED 595 with bubbly.

Transform this holiday season into one that includes an abundance of relaxation and rejuvenation throughout the month of December and January at Ayana Spa and Ayana Fitness. Pamper yourself or give that someone special a luxury spa experience with a year-end offer package including 60 minutes massage, 30minutes body scrub and 45 minutes facial for only AED 1249.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel has also launched the solution for those New Year New Me resolutions to get healthier and happier. Shed those extra pounds before the crack of summer by opting for the Ayana Fitness Festive Discount Offer. The offer includes a one-year Platinum membership comprising of limitless access to the hotel’s state-of-the art gymnasium replete with a plush swimming pool, its private beach, and one coveted New Year’s package that will be complimentary. Choose between 25 sessions with a personal trainer, or opt for an additional 1-year Platinum membership for a friend or family member so get started. All this for a steal-worthy AED 12,000.

Mr. Murshed Al Shamsi, the Director of Protocol said, “Bab Al Qasr Hotel is thrilled to delight its guests with memorable moments, exquisite flavours, and festive décor. All throughout this season of joy, we have prepared special experiences to suit each occasion and every guest, ones that include seasonal spa packages, fitness promotions and holiday menus.”