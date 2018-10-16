Bahrain to Host Four Major Weddings in the Coming Months

Advisor to the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Dr. Ali Hassan Follad.

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announced that it will be hosting four major weddings, with more than 2,000 guests arriving via Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain.

“We are pleased to be hosting four major Indian weddings in the upcoming months which will contribute USD$5 million to the Kingdom's GDP and further promote Bahrain as a prime wedding destination. The weddings will be held during the period between November 2018 and February 2019,” said the Advisor to the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Dr. Ali Hassan Follad.

“The BTEA aims to provide the needed support to seamlessly host weddings in Bahrain by providing turn-key solutions including organizing logistics, venue selection, in addition to liaising with suppliers and industry professionals such as Gulf Air,” he added.

Bahrain boasts a number of 5 and 4 star hotels with a fully dedicated service sector that is able to offer all services from food and beverages, entertainment and unique wedding concepts.

Hosting these major weddings comes in line with the BTEA’s 2016-2018 strategy to promote the Kingdom as a prime wedding destination under the umbrella of “Island Wedding” and is a result of the BTEA’s participation in several exhibitions held in India, where a wide range of wedding services were showcased such as wedding and event organizers and unique venues, international luxury hotel chains and boutique offerings. The Kingdom’s diverse offerings also make it an ideal destination for families and international tourists.