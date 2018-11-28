Bahrain Islamic Bank Supports The 25th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference as a Silver Partner

In the 25th edition of the conference, more than 1,200 Islamic leaders, policymakers and innovators will participate in a series of panel discussions.

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) is proud to announce its support as a Silver Partner of the 25th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference (WIBC), which was held in strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Bahrain between the 26th and 28th of November 2018 at the Art Rotana Hotel, Amwaj Islands.

In the 25th edition of the conference, more than 1,200 Islamic leaders, policymakers and innovators will participate in a series of panel discussions gravitating around the theme of “Islamic Finance & Sustainable Economic Growth in the Age of Disruption.”

Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, “We are proud of our continued partnership with this prestigious conference, being one of the largest and most influential annual meetings with the world's top leaders in the Islamic finance sector."

"Over the years, the conference has continuously provided opportunities for the sustainable development of Islamic finance industry at a global level. Our constant participation in this conference is vital, we see it as our core responsibility to help drive the industry’s digital evolution in the age of disruption, by offering innovative, simple solutions that facilitate customers’ banking transactions,” he added.

“As a silver partner of the 25th Annual WIBC, we are pleased to invite the audience to attend this event and visit BisB's pavilion to learn more about the Bank's products and services,” he also added.